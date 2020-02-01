|
|
Pearl Woodard Ayscue
Wendell
Pearl Woodard Ayscue "Uddamama", 81, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born January 31, 1938 in Johnston County to the late James Oscar Woodard and Dessie Whitley Woodard. Pearl retired in 1999 with over 30 years of service from NC DMV.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Monday, February 3, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.
Funeral service 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Central Baptist Church, 11109 Poole Road, Wendell. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Surviving: children: Steve Ayscue (Theresa), Teresa Creech (Jesse), Don Ayscue (Katie), Ann Marie Sykes (Steve); grandchildren: Kyler (Nichelle), Tabitha (Travis), Jesse Brooke (Davey), Jackson (Amy), Sylvia, Spencer; great-grandchildren: Nikayla, Beau, Lacey, Sophia.
In addition to her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Ayscue; son, David and grandson, Colton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church Building Fund.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 1, 2020