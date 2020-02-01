Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Central Baptist Church
11109 Poole Road
Wendell, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Ayscue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Woodard Ayscue


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl Woodard Ayscue Obituary
Pearl Woodard Ayscue

Wendell

Pearl Woodard Ayscue "Uddamama", 81, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born January 31, 1938 in Johnston County to the late James Oscar Woodard and Dessie Whitley Woodard. Pearl retired in 1999 with over 30 years of service from NC DMV.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Monday, February 3, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.

Funeral service 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Central Baptist Church, 11109 Poole Road, Wendell. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Surviving: children: Steve Ayscue (Theresa), Teresa Creech (Jesse), Don Ayscue (Katie), Ann Marie Sykes (Steve); grandchildren: Kyler (Nichelle), Tabitha (Travis), Jesse Brooke (Davey), Jackson (Amy), Sylvia, Spencer; great-grandchildren: Nikayla, Beau, Lacey, Sophia.

In addition to her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Ayscue; son, David and grandson, Colton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church Building Fund.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -