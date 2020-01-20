|
Pegge Jill Morris Davis
November 8, 1927 - January 11, 2020
Hillsborough
Pegge Jill Morris Davis, 92, of Hillsborough (formerly of Chapel Hill) passed on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
She was born in High Point, NC on November 8, 1927 to Herman Martin Morris and wife Nell Morris. She grew up in Graham, NC and attended Elon College.
Pegge was preceeded in death by her husband, Junius Ayers Davis, brother, Herman Martin (Marty) Morris, Jr. and her parents.
She is survived by sons, Michael Ayers Davis and wife Karen of Leland, NC, Christopher Morris Davis and wife Sherron of Mebane, daughter Cynthia Jill Davis Klemm and husband Jeff of Pittsboro, grandchildren Michelle Williams Pait and husband Greg, John Davis and wife Amanda, Joseph Ballentine, Christina Klemm Harkins and husband Colin, great grandchildren Ryan, Matthew, Macy, Isabelle, Alexander.
Pegge lived her life as a kind and gentle person who in her later years often greeted both friends and strangers with a gentle "love you". She brightened the day of everyone around her.
Her husband described her in his memoirs as "a beautiful woman whose high intelligence was exceeded only by her grace and common sense".
The family would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell and the staff at Elmcroft Senior Living for their kind and nurturing support of Pegge in her later years.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Walker's Funeral Home, 304 W. Center Street, Mebane, NC, the Reverend Michael Davis officiating. There will be a short reception following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215
Walker's Funeral Home of Mebane is caring for the Davis family.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 20, 2020