Peggy Lee (Polk) Ball
July 6, 1930 - June 7, 2019
RALEIGH
Peggy passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7th at Transitions LifeCare surrounded by the ones she loved most including her Molly. Peggy is survived by daughters Deborah Barber of Phoenix, AZ, Jacqueline and Mark Kindred of Raleigh, NC, and grandson Jason and Michelle Mullins of Ridgway, CO. She is survived by one sister Lucille Holsinger and one brother Hugh "Junior" Polk. Five brothers and three sisters preceded her in death. The service to honor her life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00pm,at Stover's Memorial Home located at 177 N. Holliday Street., Strasburg, VA.
Published in The News & Observer on June 12, 2019