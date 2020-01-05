|
|
Peggy Barwick
October 12, 1937 - December 30, 2019
Fearrington Village
Peggy Kirkland Barwick, age 82, of Pittsboro, NC died surrounded by her family on 12/30/19.
Her life will be celebrated 1/11/20 at 11:00 AM at Christ United Methodist Church, 800 Market St, Chapel Hill, NC.
She was born in Halifax, NC on 10/12/37, to Charles and Willie Kirkland. She married John Henry Barwick of Grifton, NC, in 1961. While newlyweds, they lived in eastern NC and then then throughout Central America while John was employed by British American Tobacco Company. In 1994 they returned to NC and retired in Morehead City and relocated to Fearrington Village in 2015.
Peggy is survived by her husband, John, of 58 years, daughter Mary Glenn Benton, son-in-law Glenn Benton of Chapel Hill, grandchildren Mary Hunter Benton of Chapel Hill, Capt. John D. Benton of Ft. Bliss, TX and nieces and nephews. Peggy was predeceased by son John Samuel Barwick and sister Doris Kirkland Donald.
Donations in her memory may be made to The Bouncing Bulldogs, www.bouncingbulldogs.org, or to a .
Condolences may be made online at www.ridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 5, 2020