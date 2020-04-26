|
Peggy Grice Billings
June 10, 1931 - April 20, 2020
Raleigh
Peggy Grice Billings, 88, of Raleigh, NC passed away in Wake County on April 20, 2020. Peggy was born on June 10, 1931 in Calypso, North Carolina to Paul and Evelyn Grice.
She graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in teaching and was crowned May Queen her junior year. It was during her time at ECU that she met the love of her life, Frank Billings, and was married in January, 1954. After their marriage, they moved to Frankfurt, Germany, where Frank was stationed in the Army. They returned to Raleigh, NC in 1955, and made Raleigh their home as they raised their family, and Peggy began her teaching career. She returned to school at UNC-Chapel Hill where she received her degree in Library Sciences. She was an elementary school librarian at Henry Adams Elementary in Cary, NC for many happy years until her retirement.
She and Frank enjoyed traveling, and in addition to many other trips overseas, traveled to Nepal and China as a member of the Friendship Force. She was also active at her church, Millbrook Baptist in Raleigh, NC where she helped start the first preschool program and was involved in starting their first library.
Peggy had a generous heart. She showed strength in all she did and extended grace to everyone she met. She was a caregiver extraordinaire to her own family for many years, caring for her parents and husband, Frank, after they all suffered strokes and needed care. She will be forever missed.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Frank and son Paul Billings. She is survived by her son Pat Billings (Linda), of Youngsville, NC and daughter Lee Anne Muma (Harold), of Alpharetta, GA. She was the proud grandmother of Paige Muma, Lara Muma, Bryan Muma, and Chris Billings. She will be lovingly remembered by her brother and sister in-law Ken and Peggy Garrett of Sanford and daughter in-law Patsy Billings of Bailey.
We would like to thank the staff at Brighton Gardens for their dedication and care for Peggy for the many years she was there. It was the home she needed and loved. Their support was greatly appreciated. Her incredible wit and giving heart will leave lasting memories of her time spent there.
A memorial service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held at Millbrook Baptist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Millbrook Baptist Church's Grounds Committee at 1519 E. Millbrook Rd., Raleigh, NC 27609 or The National Fragile X Foundation at 1861 International Drive, Suite 200, McLean, VA 22102.
Condolences may be sent through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020