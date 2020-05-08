Peggy Hunter Council



May 31, 1936 - May 4, 2020



Raleigh



Peggy Hunter Council, 83, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born May 31, 1936 in Raleigh to the late George Alonza "Jim" Hunter and Myrtle Ruth Hunter. She led a busy, full life, retiring after over three decades at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. When her children were young, she served as an active member of their Parent Teacher Association, tirelessly working to improve the quality of their school. In her free time, she was an avid bridge player, who her friends thought of as a gracious and fun opponent. She also enjoyed recreational vehicle travel with her husband, a good joke, and having margaritas while spending time with her family and friends. Most importantly, she and her husband shared a once in a lifetime love that endured and grew across their 66 years together. She is survived by her beloved husband, Otis Carlyle "Carl" Council Jr.; her children, Kay Council Cecil Crowder and Gail Council Wall; her sisters, Barbara Hunter Elliott and Jeanette Hunter Tysor; and four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Montlawn Memorial Park at the Chapel of Memories.



