Peggy E. Newton
Pittsboro
Peggy E. Newton, 74, retired accountant, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
Funeral, Friday, 3:00 PM, Pittsboro Baptist Church, 121 W. Salisbury St., Pittsboro. Interment, Saturday, 3:00 PM, Aycock Family Cemetery, 360 Aycock Rd., Walstonburg.
She is survived by sons, Michael Grey of Los Angeles, CA, Brien Grey of Chicago, IL; grandson, Christopher Grey of Charlotte; sister, June N. Thompson of Apex.
Memorials are suggested to Pittsboro Baptist Church, 121 W. Salisbury St., Pittsboro, NC 27312, or to ALS Association, 4 N. Blount St., Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601, or to The Goat House (animal rescue), 680 Alton Alston Rd., Pittsboro, NC 27312, or to your local Fire Department or EMS.
Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr N., Wilson, 919-237-7171, www.wilsonmemorialservice.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 9, 2019