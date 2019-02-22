Home

Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Good Hope Baptist Church Family Life Center
November 14, 1934 - February 21, 2019

Peggy Ennis Hatcher, 84, of Cary died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Transitions LifeCare, Raleigh, NC. She was born on November 14, 1934 in Raleigh, NC to William Busbee Ennis and Gertrude Reams Ennis.

Mrs. Hatcher was a graduate of Meredith College. She was a school teacher and office manager. Her interest included family, teaching, reading, and studying the Word. Mrs. Hatcher devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to her family.

She is survived by her daughter: Susan Hatcher of Cary; sister: Betty Hockaday; Grandchildren: Chris Hatcher (Sarah) and Allison Farkas (Matthew); great grandchildren: Sophie, Lily, and Joseph.

Mrs. Hatcher is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Hubert E. Hatcher; sons: Mike Hatcher and Greg Hatcher.

The family will be receiving friends at Good Hope Baptist Church Family Life Center from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Mrs. Hatcher's service will be private. Burial will be in Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peggy Hatcher may be made to the Duke ALS Center, in care of Holli Gall, 710 West Main Street, Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701; please write checks to Duke University; or "The Medical Foundation of NC" to UNC Medicine Development, P.O. Box 1050, Chapel Hill NC 27514-1050. On the memo line, please note "In memory of Peggy Hatcher, Cystic Fibrosis Research; or to Good Hope Baptist Church, 6630 Good Hope Church Rd, Cary, NC 27519.

Online condolences may be made at www.wakefuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 22, 2019
