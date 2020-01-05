|
Peggy Martin Hooper
April 24, 1931 - January 1, 2020
Raleigh, NC
Peggy Martin Hooper passed away peacefully on January 1st, at The Cardinal of North Hills. Predeceased by her loving husband Don, Peggy is survived by her four children, Debra (Chuck), Donna (Robert), Randall (Judith) and Darlene (Mark), seven grandchildren, Elizabeth (Tommy), Laura (Jody), John (Mary-Kate), Michelle, Kevin (Antonella), Leigh (Matt) and Tanner (Bailee), and eight great-grandchildren, Ashton, Cash, Emma, Brewer, Molly James, Boone, Drew and Theo. They all were the joy of Peggy's life.
Born and raised in High Point, she met her husband, fellow athlete and love of her life, H. Donald Hooper (she called him Hooper). After moving to Raleigh, they developed a partnership as parents, community members, and active congregants at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, as well as a devotion to the game of golf. As longterm members of Raleigh Country Club, Peggy and Don played every Sunday with their many friends. In retirement, they moved to Bonita Springs, FL, where they joined and played golf for 25 years at Worthington Country Club.
Peggy also enjoyed gardening and was an officer in her local garden club. Her love of gardening earned her Yard of the Month recognition on various occasions. A skilled bridge player, she often hosted her bridge club at their home.
Peggy's love of golf took her across the US and to Scotland to play some of the world's best courses. She played in numerous member-member and member-guest tournaments, often winning first place. She also shot four holes-in-one during her career, with one being memorialized with a plaque at Raleigh Country Club as one of the few women to have accomplished such a feat.
The family thanks the staff of both The Cardinal and Hospice, and expresses heartfelt gratitude and admiration to those individuals, Luvie, Clare and Trish, who helped so much over the past weeks in the care and comfort they provided Peggy.
In remembrance and celebration of Peggy's life, a memorial service will be held at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 1520 Canterbury Road, 27607, on Friday, January 10th at 2:00 pm. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Michael's Episcopal Church.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 5, 2020