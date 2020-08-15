1/
Peggy Houck
Peggy Harris Houck

January 6, 1934 - August 12, 2020

Raleigh

Peggy Harris Houck, 86, of Raleigh NC, died of COVID-19 at 05:00 Wednesday August 12, 2020, at UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh NC. She was born January 06, 1934 in West Jefferson, NC, to Grover C. and Carrie M. Scaggs.

She follows her brothers Glynn and Junior, and sisters Helen, Maxine, Ruth, Lena, and Lola, into the presence of Jesus Christ. She was an endlessly patient, loving, kind, and wise mother to her four children; Timothy Byard, Theresa Anne, Melissa Kaye, and Russell Lee Houck.

Peggy was a longtime resident of Raleigh NC, where she lived since 1963, at the age of 29. She graduated from Lees–McRae College in Banner Elk, North Carolina, in 1955. She was an Executive Secretary at North Carolina State University. She was a volunteer advocate at the NC Guardian ad Litem. As a true "people person," she carried her community spirit into her job checking out customers at Harris Teeter. She enjoyed family, friends, and travel.

We are comforted that she passed gently and was comfortable to the end. She was the sweetest mother and an amazing role model who guided us to become who we are today. She was a gentle loving soul, giving her time to those that needed it. There was never a person that she didn't like or welcome into her life. We are so very fortunate to have been blessed with this amazing woman that we call mom.

Reverend Grace Hargis from First Advent Christina Church of Fours Oaks will be officiating. The burial will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 16, at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Avenue.

Memorium contributions can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, at https://www.epilepsy.com.

Condolences for the family may be shared at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com


Published in The News and Observer from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Burial
03:00 PM
Raleigh Memorial Park
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
9198766900
