Peggy Stephens Jones



March 18, 1934 - June 7, 2020



Raleigh



Peggy Stephens Jones, 86, of Raleigh, passed from earth into heaven, on Sunday afternoon, June 7, 2020. Peggy was born and raised in Southern Wake County, graduated from Garner High School and attended Hardbargers Business College. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was also a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church for 54 years before going to reside at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Benson in 2015. Peggy worked faithfully as an employee in her husband's company, Charles T. Jones and Co. Accounting until retiring in 1992. She enjoyed cooking and hosting, in the home and taking meals to others. It was truly her love language. She was a lover of music and playing the piano. Even in retirement her love for people and desire to nurture was continued as she cared for children in her home.



Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles T. Jones. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Elizabeth ("Lizzie") Stephens, brothers: Bland, Mills, Joe, and Tommy Stephens, and sisters: Hazel Austin, Gwendolyn Parrish, Elsie Tedford, and Annie Lou Groth. She is survived by her two sons: Charles Avery Jones (Barbara) of Graniteville, SC and Larry Stephen Jones (Bonnie) of Maggie Valley, NC; five grandchildren: Kelly Wallace (Jason), Sara Gingrich (Craig), Carla Howell (Josh), Hannah Burns (Kerry), and Blake Jones; five great-grandchildren: Cooper, Liam, Corban, and Taryn Howell, and Ian Gingrich. Peggy loved and cared for children in retirement and said they were like grandchildren. One in particular is an an honorary "grandson" Trey Kaukola. Avery and Larry live out of town so Donna Holland extended love and care to Peggy in many ways as an honorary "daughter-in-law". Peggy and Charles also "adopted" their neighbor family, Jack, Sarah, Sarah Beth, Wesley, and Aaron Thorpe where much love and care was shared. Peggy's niece Ann Duncan of Raleigh cared for her in many ways too. Peggy and Zula Adams were like sisters having been neighbors since 1965 and continued this relationship as both were neighbors at Liberty Commons. Where you saw one of them, you saw the other. Peggy's family would love to express thanksgiving to the staff and caregivers at Liberty Commons for the love you showed her during the years she was in your care. The family will receive friends and visitors at Bryan-Lee Funeral home in Garner on Saturday, June 27, from 10:00-11:00 am. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am in the Bryan-Lee Chapel. Peggy's son, Larry, will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh. Although flowers are welcome, memorials may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, 5029 Old Stage Road, Raleigh, NC 27603.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store