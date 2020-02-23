Home

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation Griffin Chapel

Peggy Lewis


1947 - 2020
Peggy Lewis Obituary
Peggy Allen Lewis

October 28, 1947 ~ February 20, 2020

Pittsboro

Peggy Ann Allen Lewis, age 72, of Pittsboro, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her home.

Peggy was born in Wake County, NC on October 28, 1947 to the late Willard Allen and Velma Adams Allen.

Surviving relatives include her husband George Lewis, two sons; Kit Ralph and wife Sarah of Cary, NC, Allen Ralph of Charleston, SC and granddaughter Shepard Ann Ralph.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11AM at Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation Griffin Chapel with Rev. Bob Wachs presiding.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial contributions to be made in Peggy's memory to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.

Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com

Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation is honored to serve the Lewis family.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 23, 2020
