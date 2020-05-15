Peggy Louise Yale Fink
October 2, 1941 – May 9, 2020
Knightdale
Peggy Louise Yale Fink, 78, died Saturday. She was born in McKean County, PA to the late Paul Edwin & Wanita Hoovey Yale. She was a Godly, kind woman with a giving heart. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Fink, her sister, Paulette Blauser.
She is survived by her children, David Arthur Fink, Jr. (Dana) of Clayton, Diane Lynn Fink of Youngsville & Meri Elisabeth Hinkle of Ravenna, OH, 10 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Parkinson's Research.
Memorial funeral service 2 pm, Sunday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St. Wendell. She will lie in state 10 am – 2 pm, Saturday, Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com. Peggys service link to Livestream is www.facebook.com/stricklandfuneral
Published in The News and Observer on May 15, 2020.