Peggy Louise Fink
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Louise Yale Fink

October 2, 1941 – May 9, 2020

Knightdale

Peggy Louise Yale Fink, 78, died Saturday. She was born in McKean County, PA to the late Paul Edwin & Wanita Hoovey Yale. She was a Godly, kind woman with a giving heart. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Fink, her sister, Paulette Blauser.

She is survived by her children, David Arthur Fink, Jr. (Dana) of Clayton, Diane Lynn Fink of Youngsville & Meri Elisabeth Hinkle of Ravenna, OH, 10 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Parkinson's Research.

Memorial funeral service 2 pm, Sunday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St. Wendell. She will lie in state 10 am – 2 pm, Saturday, Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com. Peggys service link to Livestream is www.facebook.com/stricklandfuneral

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Lying in State
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved