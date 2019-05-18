Services SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE 1300 Wayne Memorial Drive Goldsboro , NC 27534-2233 (919) 734-1761 Resources More Obituaries for Peggy Seegars Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peggy M. Seegars

May 8, 1925 - May 16, 2019



Goldsboro



Peggy Majette Seegars of Goldsboro passed away on May 16, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center at the age of 94.



She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on May 8, 1925, to the late Paul W. and Elizabeth Majette. Peggy graduated from Grimesland High School in 1943 and thereafter from Meredith College in Raleigh with a degree in education.



Peggy came to Goldsboro in 1947 and began teaching first grade at Virginia Street School.



She was married to Neal W. Seegars in 1948 and enjoyed a 58 year marriage until his death in 2006.



Peggy and Neal joined Saint Paul United Methodist Church in 1948 where she served on many committees primarily the records and history committee for over 60 years. She dearly loved her church family particularly those in her Sunday school class.



She taught kindergarten in the Protestant preschool system for over thirty years also acting as its principal for many years.



She has been a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma women's international teachers' organization since 1961.



After retiring from teaching, she became a strong advocate for senior citizens and their care. Over the years she was recognized by many organizations for her outstanding advocacy for the elderly.



She was on the original forming committee that developed and organized the mission of the NC Senior Legislature. In July of 1993 she was appointed by the County Commissioners, as a charter member, to the North Carolina Senior Legislature representing and advocating for legislation affecting Senior citizens not only for Wayne County but state wide. She stepped down as Wayne County's representative in 2017.



Through 2011 and 2012 she lead the efforts to construct a new Senior Center for Goldsboro and Wayne County that is currently enjoyed by its residents and will be for many years in the future. The County honored her efforts by naming the facility on Ash Street after her in October of 2012.



As a result of her many years of service and advocacy for others she was awarded "The Order of the Long Leaf Pine" by Governor Cooper in 2018 which is the State's highest award for service.



She was a trustee of the Wayne County Veteran Memorial for over forty years.



Peggy was an outstanding cook and always enjoyed taking food to shut-in's as well as newcomers to her community.



Her greatest pastime pleasure was playing cards, and she was good at it. She particularly loved playing bridge and rose to level of "Silver Life Master". When playing with her she was either a fierce adversary or great partner. She loved the many friends she made while playing cards and enjoyed the challenge of the game. She enjoyed seeing and being with her friends at the Senior Center weekly up until a few months prior to her death. She always said playing cards kept her sharp and sharp she was.



She was a wonderful mother who instilled many endearing qualities in her children as well as a strong work ethic. The family has always been proud of her compassion for others and her giving and loving spirit. Without question, she loved life and lived it to the fullest.



A service to celebrate the life of Peggy Seegars will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Saint Paul United Methodist Church with Rev. James Harry and Rev. Phyllis Vail officiating. A private interment for the family will be held at Willow Dale Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home.



The family would like to thank her care givers at Eagles Point, Brookdale and Kitty Askins for their compassion and care. We particularly would like to thank Ms. Pat Anderson for the extraordinary individual care she provided mother over the last two months. We equally would like to thank her many friends for the outpouring of support and expressions of appreciation for all she has accomplished for her church and community.



In lieu of flowers we would ask that you make a contribution to either the Peggy Seegars Senior Center in Goldsboro or the History room at Saint Paul United Methodist Church in her name.



Peggy is survived by her son, Wes Seegars and wife Jacque of Goldsboro; daughter, Beth Fisher and husband Hervey of Wake Forest; brother, Paul Majette and wife Ruth of Grimesland; five grandchildren, Ben Seegars and wife Rebecca of Goldsboro, Sallie Batchelor and husband Bobby of Goldsboro, John Seegars and wife Sarah of Goldsboro, Logan Peterson and her husband Matt of Sherrills Ford, NC, and Taylor Fisher of Colorado Springs, Colorado; eight great grandchildren, Ben Seegars Jr., Gray Seegars, Max Batchelor, Will Batchelor, Kate Seegars, Ruth Seegars, Natalie Peterson and Olivia Peterson; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, Paul W and Elizabeth Majette; her husband, Neal W. Seegars and her sister, Blanche Comer and husband Ed.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com. Published in The News & Observer on May 18, 2019