Peggy Lutricia Parker



August 28, 1941 - February 22, 2019



Willow Spring



Peggy, a feisty woman of 77, went to her heavenly home on February 22, 2019. Even during her short illness, she kept her family laughing at her antics. Peggy loved being with her family and friends, talking with and serving others, fishing, bingo and the lottery. She enjoyed traveling with her sister, brother and sister-in-law and driving for Uber and Lyft.



Peggy is survived by her son Jimmie Letchworth (Cindi) of Wendell NC, her brothers Mack Parker (Rosemary) of Luenburg Massachusetts and Thomas Parker (Candy) of Zebulon NC, 5 granddaughters Tricia, Rachel, DIana, Micah and Lizzy, 1 grandson Sean, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents, Elmon and Lola Mae (Byrd) Parker, brothers Joe Ben and Buck Parker, sister Vivian Baker, son Ray Letchworth, grandson Ray Letchworth Jr., granddaughter Crystal Letchworth and great-grandson Austin Allen.



The family expresses much gratitude to Deniese, Tabitha and Emily of Heartland Hospice for their tender care of Peggy. In Peggy's memory, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice of Raleigh NC or Redemptive Glory Church of Angier NC.



A Celebration of Peggy's life will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 1 pm at Redemptive Glory Church, 171 W Depot St, Angier, NC. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 6, 2019