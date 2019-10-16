Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
Peggy Parrish Obituary
Peggy Ipock Parrish

Knightdale

Peggy Ipock Parrish, 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 13, 2019 at the SECU Hospice House of Johnston County. A native of Wake County, Peggy was the only daughter of the late Walter Ipock and Kate Belton Ipock of Raleigh. Born on November 13, 1930, she was a graduate of Hugh Morson High School of Raleigh and a retiree from N.C. State Government.

She is predeceased by her husband, William Kirby Parrish; son, Charles Edward Parrish.

She is survived by three children: Kirby Parrish (Julie) of Clayton; Jerry Parrish (Andrea) of Rochester, MN; Kathy Wall (Randy) of Knightdale; former daughter-in-law, Lynn Parrish of Garner. She was lovingly known as MiMi to four grandchildren: Emily Parrish of Rochester, MN; Amanda Prince (Tim) of Minneapolis, MN; Matthew Wall (Jayme) of Knightdale; and Lucas Wall of Boston, MA. And also, three great-grandchildren: Ruth and Eloise Wall; Luca Prince.

A funeral service will be held Friday at 1:00 pm at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh. Visitation will be held from 11:30 am-1:00 pm prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SECU Hospice House of Johnston County (johnstonhealth.org/donate/make-a-donation) or to the Food Bank of NC (foodbankcenc.org).

Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 16, 2019
