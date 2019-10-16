|
Peggy Ipock Parrish
Knightdale
Peggy Ipock Parrish, 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 13, 2019 at the SECU Hospice House of Johnston County. A native of Wake County, Peggy was the only daughter of the late Walter Ipock and Kate Belton Ipock of Raleigh. Born on November 13, 1930, she was a graduate of Hugh Morson High School of Raleigh and a retiree from N.C. State Government.
She is predeceased by her husband, William Kirby Parrish; son, Charles Edward Parrish.
She is survived by three children: Kirby Parrish (Julie) of Clayton; Jerry Parrish (Andrea) of Rochester, MN; Kathy Wall (Randy) of Knightdale; former daughter-in-law, Lynn Parrish of Garner. She was lovingly known as MiMi to four grandchildren: Emily Parrish of Rochester, MN; Amanda Prince (Tim) of Minneapolis, MN; Matthew Wall (Jayme) of Knightdale; and Lucas Wall of Boston, MA. And also, three great-grandchildren: Ruth and Eloise Wall; Luca Prince.
A funeral service will be held Friday at 1:00 pm at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh. Visitation will be held from 11:30 am-1:00 pm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SECU Hospice House of Johnston County (johnstonhealth.org/donate/make-a-donation) or to the Food Bank of NC (foodbankcenc.org).
Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 16, 2019