Peggy Stallings Reese
February 22, 1934 – July 30, 2019
Raleigh
Peggy Stallings Reese passed away peacefully in her home. She is survived by her husband Gene Reese of 65 years, her four children, eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren all of whom loved her dearly. She will be greatly missed. The Memorial Service will be on August 17th at 11:00 at Western Blvd. Presbyterian Church to which donations can be made to the church fund in her memory.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 11, 2019