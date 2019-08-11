Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Western Blvd. Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Reese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Reese


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Reese Obituary
Peggy Stallings Reese

February 22, 1934 – July 30, 2019

Raleigh

Peggy Stallings Reese passed away peacefully in her home. She is survived by her husband Gene Reese of 65 years, her four children, eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren all of whom loved her dearly. She will be greatly missed. The Memorial Service will be on August 17th at 11:00 at Western Blvd. Presbyterian Church to which donations can be made to the church fund in her memory.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now