Home

POWERED BY

Services
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Green Level Baptist Church Cemetery
8509 Green Level Church Road
Cary, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Riggsbee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Riggsbee


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Riggsbee Obituary
Peggy Riggsbee Gooch

Apex

Peggy Riggsbee Gooch, 86, of Apex passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Peggy was born Dec. 11, 1932 in Apex, NC to the late Norman and Nannie Riggsbee. In her professional career, Peggy worked and retired from Liggett and Meyers Tobacco Co.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Otha Gooch, her son, Matthew Gooch and her daughter Brenda Feeney. Peggy is survived by her son, Tim Gooch (Sharon), Phillip Gooch (Connie), and Anthony Gooch; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their gratitude for all of the care provided by the staff at Seasons at Southpoint and Hospice of Alamance. A graveside service will take place Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:30am at Green Level Baptist Church Cemetery, 8509 Green Level Church Road, Cary NC, 27519. In the care of Apex Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Apex Funeral Home
Download Now