Peggy Riggsbee Gooch
Apex
Peggy Riggsbee Gooch, 86, of Apex passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Peggy was born Dec. 11, 1932 in Apex, NC to the late Norman and Nannie Riggsbee. In her professional career, Peggy worked and retired from Liggett and Meyers Tobacco Co.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Otha Gooch, her son, Matthew Gooch and her daughter Brenda Feeney. Peggy is survived by her son, Tim Gooch (Sharon), Phillip Gooch (Connie), and Anthony Gooch; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their gratitude for all of the care provided by the staff at Seasons at Southpoint and Hospice of Alamance. A graveside service will take place Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:30am at Green Level Baptist Church Cemetery, 8509 Green Level Church Road, Cary NC, 27519. In the care of Apex Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 24, 2019