Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church
301 N Woodrow St
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church
301 N Woodrow St
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Peggy Ruth Veasey


1931 - 2019
Peggy Ruth Veasey Obituary
Peggy Ruth Veasey

April 18, 1931 – August 4, 2019

Fuquay-Varina

Peggy Ruth Penny Veasey, age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church, 301 N Woodrow St, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Interment will follow at Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mallie and Ida Mae Penny; son Mike Veasey; brothers, M.A. Penny, Coy Penny and Vernon Penny; sister, Margaret Humphries.

Peggy is survived by her husband of 69 years, Billie; daughter, Penny Boren and husband, Gregg; grandchildren, Carrie Randall and husband, Jonathan, Michael Wesley Veasey and wife, Sonya and Chris Veasey and wife, Jeanna; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; daughter-in-law, Wanda Veasey.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh NC 27607.

Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 6, 2019
