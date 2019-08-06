|
Peggy Ruth Veasey
April 18, 1931 – August 4, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
Peggy Ruth Penny Veasey, age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church, 301 N Woodrow St, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Interment will follow at Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mallie and Ida Mae Penny; son Mike Veasey; brothers, M.A. Penny, Coy Penny and Vernon Penny; sister, Margaret Humphries.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 69 years, Billie; daughter, Penny Boren and husband, Gregg; grandchildren, Carrie Randall and husband, Jonathan, Michael Wesley Veasey and wife, Sonya and Chris Veasey and wife, Jeanna; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; daughter-in-law, Wanda Veasey.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh NC 27607.
