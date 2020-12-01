1/1
Peggy Sutherlin
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Sutherlin
June 22, 1935 - November 29, 2020
Asheboro, North Carolina - Peggy Lou McKee Sutherlin, 85, of Asheboro, died Sunday, November 29, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at New Hope U.M.C. Cemetery, Asheboro.
Born in Durham County, NC on June 22, 1935, Peggy was the daughter of the late Luther David McKee and Jessie Eubanks McKee. She was a homemaker and worked several years as a secretary. She was a graduate of Bragtown High School in Durham and attended many high school reunions and stayed in touch with her classmates.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Clarence "J.C." Sutherlin and son-in-law, Jack Smith.
Surviving are her daughters, Brenda Perkins (Joe) of Chapel Hill, Becky Hinshaw (Eddie) of Asheboro, Kathy Smith of Abington, VA, Andi Sutherlin (Mike) of Madison AL; sister, Patsy Ann McKee Delany of St. Augustine, FL; seven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
Mrs. Sutherlin's body will lie in repose from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Cross Road Retirement Community, Dream Makers, 1302 Old Cox Road, Asheboro, NC 27205.
Condolences may be made online at www.ridgefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Reposing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Ridge Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Hope U.M.C. Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ridge Funeral Home
908 Albemarle Road
Asheboro, NC 27203
(336) 626-2115
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ridge Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved