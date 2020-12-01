Peggy Sutherlin
June 22, 1935 - November 29, 2020
Asheboro, North Carolina - Peggy Lou McKee Sutherlin, 85, of Asheboro, died Sunday, November 29, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at New Hope U.M.C. Cemetery, Asheboro.
Born in Durham County, NC on June 22, 1935, Peggy was the daughter of the late Luther David McKee and Jessie Eubanks McKee. She was a homemaker and worked several years as a secretary. She was a graduate of Bragtown High School in Durham and attended many high school reunions and stayed in touch with her classmates.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Clarence "J.C." Sutherlin and son-in-law, Jack Smith.
Surviving are her daughters, Brenda Perkins (Joe) of Chapel Hill, Becky Hinshaw (Eddie) of Asheboro, Kathy Smith of Abington, VA, Andi Sutherlin (Mike) of Madison AL; sister, Patsy Ann McKee Delany of St. Augustine, FL; seven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
Mrs. Sutherlin's body will lie in repose from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Cross Road Retirement Community, Dream Makers, 1302 Old Cox Road, Asheboro, NC 27205.
Condolences may be made online at www.ridgefuneralhome.com
.