Martitia (Peggy) Gurley Thompson
Raleigh
Martitia (Peggy) Gurley Thompson, 83, of Raleigh, NC passed away peacefully at Duke Raleigh Hospital on July 26, 2020.
She was born in Princeton, NC on February 24, 1937 to the late Carl Roberts and Martitia Holt Gurley, Sr. She was one of four siblings; two sisters and one brother. She married Clarence Merlin Thompson on February 16, 1958. She is the mother of three daughters; Teresa Fogleman Duffell, Evelyn Denise Reynolds and Karen Leigh Thompson Stapleton. She has sixteen Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren.
A private family memorial service is planned at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home at 300 Saint Mary's Street Raleigh, NC. Burial will be in Princeton Cemetery on Donnie H. Jones Blvd Princeton, NC. The burial service will begin on July 29, 2020 at 12:30 PM. The public is invited to the cemetery service. Please wear masks and keep social distance.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to Green Pines Baptist Church 1498 Hodge Road Knightdale, NC 27545, American Cancer Society
or charity of your choice
.
The complete obituary can be read on Brown-Wynne Funeral Home Web site www.brownwynneraleigh.com