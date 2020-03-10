Home

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
Peggy Underhill


1928 - 2020
Peggy Underhill Obituary
Peggy Perry Underhill

Wake Forest

On March 7, 2020 Peggy Perry Underhill of Wake Forest went to be home with the Lord. Born January 21, 1928 to Allen Haywood Perry and Mamie Bunn Perry, she was one of 10 children. Peggy was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Peggy graduated from Wakelon High School in 1945. She married Grover Archie Underhill on April 22, 1946. Peggy worked for 30 plus years at Westinghouse in Raleigh as a switchboard operator. She was a very active member of PBX Telecommunications where she served every office within the local, state and international board.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years, Grover Archie Underhill; siblings: Sam Perry, Ola P. Mitchell, Innie P. LeGwin, Derwood Perry, Glen Perry and Jo Ann P. Alford.

Peggy is survived by her son, G. Archie Underhill, Jr. and his wife, Teressa of Wake Forest; grandchildren: Michael T. Sears of Wake Forest, Heather Ann Underhill Schmitz and her husband, Mark of Rolesville, NC; great-grandchildren: Madison Grace Schmitz of Rolesville; sister, Jean Perry Gay of Maryland; sisters-in-law, many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11:30 am, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.

Family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:30 am, Tuesday at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545 and other times at Peggy's home. Entombment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider a donation in Peggy's memory to either the , 5171 Glenwood Ave. #101, Raleigh, NC 27612 or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 10, 2020
