Pell Pickett Fulp
Greenville
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, Mrs. Pell Pickett Fulp, 72, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Due to the current health and gathering guidelines surrounding COVID-19, services will not be held at this time.
Daughter of the late Mangum and Virginia Pell Pickett, Pell was born in Durham County, N.C. She was a graduate of Converse College, South Carolina and earned a Master's in Mathematics from East Carolina University where she taught for a decade. A gifted teacher, she taught and tutored students in North Carolina schools such as, Pinecrest in Pinehurst, Vass Lakeview, EB Aycock, Southern Pines Elementary, J.H. Rose, Greene Central, and Pitt Community College.
In 1972, along with her husband, she founded and managed Gordon's Golf & Ski. An avid snow-skier, Pell loved ski trips, the beaches of North Carolina, and her summer home in Roaring Gap, North Carolina. Notably, Pell helped develop and perform research on fighter aircrafts, such as The Airforce F16 Fighter Falcon, developed by General Dynamics at the Langley Research Center in Hampton, VA.
Pell was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Mangum Pickett. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gordon D. Fulp; sons, Robert Fulp and wife, Sybil, of Palm Harbor, FL; Michael Fulp and wife, Tina, of Denver, CO; John David Fulp and wife, Jennifer, of Greenville, NC; and one grandson, Joshua.
The family shares a special thanks to the caring and compassionate staff of Vidant Inpatient Hospice and to Dr. Wayne Cox and Dr. Mark Dellasaga for the love and care they've shown over the years.
Memorials may be made to the Dr. Dick & Janie Douglas Sunday School Class Benevolent Fund, 510 South Washington Street, Greenville, NC 27858.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 7, 2020