Penelope Louise Frisbie
Raleigh
Penelope Louise Frisbie (Penny) was born on January 4, 1951 in Winston-Salem, NC to James F. Frisbie, Jr., deceased, and Peggy Joyner Frisbie. She was the granddaughter of Pig and Ruby Joyner, Lewiston, Bertie Co., NC and Mae and Frank Frisbie, Winston-Salem.
Penny started first grade in Charlotte, NC, and attended high school in Potomac, MD, graduating from Winston Churchill High School in 1969. Penny graduated from Queens College (Univ.) in 1973. After graduation she went to work with IBM and was a Systems Engineer for 30 years. For more than fifteen years she was international, covering the world. She worked with customers, taught classes in Belgium and France, and went from the Orient to South America to Europe. Penny was also fluent in French and Spanish.
After retirement, Penny became an almost full-time volunteer. Her daddy called her a "professional volunteer". She worked two days a week at Urban Ministries, in the clothing ministry at First Baptist Church, office volunteer at church, former Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and many, many other committees. Penny was always available wherever needed, like teaching Spanish to the pre-k children. Penny was also a very accomplished cook, having been to cooking school in France.
Penny is survived by her mother, Peggy, and Godchildren Lisa Rascoe, Stephanie Phelps, and David Charles Joyner, Jr. She was predeceased by her brother, James F. Frisbie, III (Jimmy) who predeceased her two weeks earlier.
The funeral will be held at First Baptist Church, 99 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh on Monday, December 30 at 11 a.m. with a visitation to follow. A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery after the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Penny's name may be made to First Baptist Church or to Urban Ministries, 1390 Capital Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27603.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 29, 2019