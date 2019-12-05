|
Penelope Ligets Pleasants
Durham
Penelope Ligets Pleasants died December 2, 2019 after battling Alzheimer's disease for several years. A Durham native, she was born on January 14, 1943 in Watts Hospital to Peter and Sarah Cole Ligets.
Penny graduated from Durham High School in 1961. A gifted artist, she worked for architect Archie Davis and later for John D. Latimer and Associates architectural firm before taking a position in the Medical Arts Department at Duke University where she was employed until the time of her marriage to James R. Pleasants, Jr. in 1973.
A lifelong parishioner of St. Philip's Episcopal Church, Penny was devoted to her church. Through the years she faithfully served in many capacities including the Episcopal Church Women, Altar Guild, Daughters of the King, and the Vestry. She worked as an office volunteer until she was no longer able due to the progression of her illness. She received an All Saints Leadership Award for Worship in 2014.
Predeceased by her husband, James Reid Pleasants, Jr., Penny is survived by her daughters Lashley Pleasants Russ and Kendrick Pleasants Tatum (Scott); her sister Diana Ligets Bello; grandchildren, Lindsey Russ Pelham (Kevin), Kelly Elizabeth Russ, Allison Lee Russ, and Paige Pleasants Tatum; great grandson Jackson Reid Adair; nephew Fred Graham Brooks, III (Cara), and nieces Kristin Brooks Vines (David) and Sarah Brooks Hagwood (Jon); and her great nieces and nephews, Allison Vines, Addison Vines, Kent Vines, Ava Vines, Pete Vines and Cole Brooks.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Durham. A reception will follow in the parish hall.
Gifts in Penny's memory may be made to St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 403 E. Main Street, Durham NC 27701.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 5, 2019