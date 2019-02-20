Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Zebulon Baptist Church Building Fund
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Zebulon Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Percy Parrish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Percy Bryant Parrish


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Percy Bryant Parrish Obituary
Percy Bryant Parrish

May 23, 1928 - February 18, 2019

Zebulon

Percy Bryant Parrish, 90, died Monday morning February 18, 2019. He was, born and raised in the Zebulon Wendell area. At age 18 he joined the Army & was part of the U S occupation in Italy. When he returned from Italy, he became a Paratrooper with 82nd Airborne. When Percy returned to Zebulon he served in the local National Guard.

In 1953 Percy opened Parrish Supermarket. He and his wife Peggy operated that business side-by-side for 32 years until it closed in 1985. Percy went on to become a licensed general contractor, working with his brother, William. In later years he worked part-time with the Wendell IGA where he enjoyed talking with many of his former customers. He was preceded in death by siblings, Rachel, Shirley, Excell, & William.

Percy was a faithful member of Zebulon Baptist Church for 57 years where he enjoyed the fellowship of his Sunday School class and served as a Deacon for many years.

Percy is survived by his wife, Peggy, son, Dale, wife, Robin, son, Steve, wife Angela, grandchildren, Casey, Gena, Allison, great grandchildren, Ivey, Zoey, John, siblings, Jesse, George, Bill, Gene, & Joyce.

Flowers welcomed, or memorials may be made to the Zebulon Baptist Church Building Fund.

Funeral service 11 am, Thursday, Zebulon Baptist Church with visitation from 9:30 am – 10:45 am, prior to the service & other times at the home. Burial Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now