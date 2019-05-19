Services Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center 405 South Main Street Wake Forest , NC 27587 (919) 556-5811 Resources More Obituaries for Perrin Young Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Perrin Young

In the early evening hours of May 5th 2019, Perrin Young slipped away from his earthly life into the arms of all who waited for him at heaven's gate. He was surrounded and held by his family during his unexpected transition. It was with broken hearts we said goodbye but also with enormous pride in having been part of the life of such an exceptional man. A "prince of people," Perrin made friends easily and kept lifetime loyalties close to his heart. Perrin was a respectful son and a loving husband who showed his pride for his wife every day. A precious "puppy daddy," a trusted brother, a beloved and fun godfather, a proud uncle, and a loyal friend, Perrin was always there to talk, just listen, or help in any way and at any time. His long and successful sales career was a perfect fit for such a people person. No one took better care of his customers and company than Perrin. His passion for family, friends, and living was equally matched by his love of being a private pilot and all it encompassed, a 40 year love affair with aviation and his airplanes. He often commented on how many blessings came from his passion for flight and the friends he was able to meet by just doing what he loved. He earned his earthly wings years ago, and now he has been given his heavenly wings, a just reward for a life beautifully lived.



Perrin was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Brooks and Lucille (Perry) Young of Youngsville and his adored "little puppy girl" Chanel.



Also waiting at heaven's gate for him were his "brothers of the heart" Horace Murphy of Youngsville and Mark Marsh of Anchorage, Alaska.



Perrin is survived by his devoted, loving wife and soulmate of 42 years, Debra Lancaster Young and his much loved second "little puppy girl" Paris-Chanel; his brother Wright Young and wife Barbara of Durham; his godchildren Hayden Lancaster Roberts and Hadley Brynne Roberts of Raleigh, who were constant sources of pride and joy for him; his sister-in-law Elizabeth Lancaster Taylor and husband Philip of Raleigh; his best friends and other "brothers of the heart," Billy McCombs of Raleigh and Dr. Herb Fuchs and wife Dr. Mary Ann Fuchs of Durham. The care and compassion Herb and Mary Ann provided were instrumental in helping the family find the strength they needed. Heartfelt thanks from our entire family to them both.



Many fond nieces, nephews, and cousins, even special neighbors and their pets, will miss Perrin's sweet light in their lives. To all his flying buddies, go take a flight in his honor: he would love that, and his spirit will be with you from take off to landing. He enjoyed you all.



We want to acknowledge and thank all of the incredible Duke doctors and nurses for the exemplary love and care they afforded Perrin on this journey, as well as the essential support given to Debra. A special thanks goes out to Dr. Dan Mollin of Wake Internal Medicine not only for being a fabulous doctor to Perrin but also for years of being his "buddy." Perrin appreciated every kindness in word and deed and made sure he verbalized his appreciation. He was so humbled by those who attended to him in the hospital and did a great job expressing his gratitude. His parents reared a true Southern gentleman, and he made them and his wife enormously proud every day of his life.



A gathering of friends and family to acknowledge Perrin's passing and our loss will be held at North Ridge Country Club on Wednesday May 22 in "The Ridge" from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A celebration of his life and a memorial service is being planned for a later date and will be published along with a list of organizations that Perrin was passionate about should anyone want to make a donation in his honor.



A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811



