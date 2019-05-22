|
|
Perrin Young
June 11, 1946~May 5, 2019
Raleigh
A gathering of friends and family to acknowledge Perrin's passing and our loss will be held at North Ridge Country Club on Wednesday May 22 in "The Ridge" from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A celebration of his life and a memorial service is being planned for a later date and will be published along with a list of organizations that Perrin was passionate about should anyone want to make a donation in his honor.
A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811
Published in The News & Observer on May 22, 2019