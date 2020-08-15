Perry John Eli, Jr.



June 3, 1931 - August 8, 2020



Raleigh



Perry J. Eli, 89, of Raleigh died peacefully at home on August 8, 2020. He was born and raised in Rumson, New Jersey. He graduated from Rumson High School in 1949. A patriot, he was a member of the New Jersey National Guard for two years and then volunteered for service in the U.S. Navy in 1951. He served four years during the Korean War aboard the aircraft carrier USS SAIPAN (CVL-48). The SAIPAN had the distinction of being the second of only seven carriers to sail around the world, which was done when the ship left Korea in 1954. The ship's itinerary included stopping in Indochina where they delivered aircraft to assist the French in their unsuccessful attempt to defend Dien bien Fu from the Communists.



Following military service, he enrolled at Ohio University and graduated in 1959 with a BS in Journalism. That year he married Lois S. Riggs of Newark, OH. They were married for 60 years and raised four children. He was employed in various public relations positions with General Tire, Cornell Aeronautical Laboratory, Bell Aerospace and IBM. He retired from IBM headquarters after 22 years there. He and his wife Lois moved to Raleigh in 1991.



He was preceded in death by his parents Perry and Helen Eli of Rumson, NJ, a son Douglas, and sister Joan (Maine). In addition to his wife, survivors include sons Donald and Dallas and daughter Brenda, all of Raleigh, and brother-in-law Roderick Maine of Palm City, FL, and eight nieces and nephews.



It was difficult to determine whether he derived more pleasure from his two military vehicles or his chainsaws. He was a member of the Military Vehicle Preservation Society and restored a 1944 WW II Jeep and Vietnam era 1961 Mighty Mite, which were driven in parades and appeared in military vehicle displays. He also volunteered to cut wood for the Warmth for Wake charity and the Raleigh Community Services which earned him the Governor's Award for Outstanding Service and several volunteer awards from Wake County. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels, participated in the Habitat for Humanity, and belonged to the American Legion post 67 in Cary, NC.



He was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Raleigh.



A self-described wanderlust, he and Lois traveled to all of the United States, more than 40 countries, sailed on many oceans and seas, and several European rivers. They visited the Far East, Middle East, China, South America, Australia, and New Zealand and passed through the Suez and Panama canals.



He was an avid tennis player and longtime member of Raleigh Racquet Club.



The family greatly appreciates the loving care provided by Community Home Care and Hospice, and the dedicated care of his night nurse, Hanif.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church of Raleigh.



A memorial service will be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store