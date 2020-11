Or Copy this URL to Share

Grip Holland

December 11, 1930 - November 11, 2020

Lake Oswego, Oregon - Perry Griffith (Grip) Holland was born in Raleigh to SN Holland and Perry Griffith Holland. He graduated from Hugh Morson and UNC-CH. He is predeceased by his brothers Sam, Charles, and Jack. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sandra Hirt Holland, four children, four grandchildren, and his sister Laura Holland Uzzell of Raleigh NC.





