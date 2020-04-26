|
|
Peter Batchelor
May 22 1934 - April 15, 2020
Raleigh
Peter Batchelor, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather colleague and friend, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday April,15th 2020. Born in London, England to James and Jessie Batchelor, Peter and his parents emigrated to Vancouver, BC Canada shortly after WWII. He pursued a degree in architecture from The University of British Columbia and during that time, met his wife, Barbara Langell, They had 2 children and moved to Philadelphia where he obtained a Masters degree from the University of Pennsylvania. In 1968 he began a teaching position at the School of Design at North Carolina State University-a career that spanned almost 4 decades.. He was an active member of the AIA/AICP and enjoyed painting, drawing photography cycling, traveling, friends , family and shooting pool.
He is survived by his daughter, Paula Wray, his son, Ian Batchelor, his granddaughter, Alexa Wray and his great grandson, Jaxon Stepp.
In lieu of flowers-please make a gift to:
The wonderful group of First Responders at Fire Station #9 on Six Forks Rd. or Transitions Life Care- Hospice of Wake County.
An event will be announced at a later date - in honor of Peter, friends and family. As dad used to say-CHEERS!
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020