Peter Samuel Butorovich
November 9, 1938 - August 22, 2020
Apex
Peter Samuel Butorovich, age 81, died peacefully on August 22, 2020 in Wake County, North Carolina, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Anne Higgins Butorovich; his son, Peter Anthony and wife Renee, grandchildren Nathaniel, Brandon, and Alexandra; and his daughter, Stacy.
Peter was predeceased by his sister Madeline Brennan-Roarke. He is survived by his sister's children; Robert Brennan and wife Roberta (sons Jeffrey and Timothy), Margaret Tomlins and husband Mark, and Peter Brennan.
Peter was born on November 9, 1938 in the Bronx, N.Y. to Neda and Samuel Butorovich. He graduated from St. Helena's High School where he was a varsity baseball star, and then attended Fordham University. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve until 1966. Peter had a successful career as a manager in the food industry on Long Island.
Peter was happiest when spending time with his family and friends. He was a man who absolutely treasured each and every relationship he had.
He will be missed beyond words.
A celebration of his life will be held in the future. The family knows many people loved "Uncle Peter" and there will be ample notice before the event takes place so all can attend to honor this wonderful man.
Condolences to www.ApexFuneral.net