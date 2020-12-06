Peter Ingram
November 14, 1938 - November 21, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Peter Ingram, a native of London, England, passed away peacefully at his home in Raleigh, NC, on November 21, 2020, at the age of 82. Peter was an avid musician, biophysicist, professor, and devoted husband.
Peter is survived by his wife, Ann LeFurgey of the residence; his sons Francis Ingram, Lone Tree, CO, and Ramsay Ingram, Cape Coral, FLA, and their mother Robin Ingram, Raleigh, NC; his grandchildren, Patrick Ingram, Charleston, SC, and Spencer Ingram, Fayetteville, NC; his sister, Wendy Thomas and brother-in-law David Thomas, Seaford, England; his niece Tara Thomas and grandniece Darcey Thomas, Brighton, England; one great grandchild Sophie Ingram; and special cousins-in-law Crystal Brimer and Joe Nemeth, Wilmington, NC.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Irene Ingram, and his son, Russell Ingram.
Peter spent more than 50 years devoted to scientific research and teaching at Research Triangle Institute, Research Triangle Park, NC, and Duke University and VA Medical Centers, Durham, NC. He received his BSc and PhD in Physics from the University of Southampton, England. Peter served on multiple executive committees and governing boards of professional organizations and as a Director of the International Federation of Societies for Microscopy and the Microscopy Society of America. Additionally, Peter authored more than 200 publications, two books, and numerous patents.
An accomplished jazz drummer, Peter's avocations were in entertainment and the arts. He owned and operated the legendary jazz club, the Frog & Nightgown as well as the Café Déjà Vu in Raleigh. Peter's passion for music, and drums in particular, was evident. He took pride in delivering the ultimate in music performance and his critical ear served him well as he reviewed performances and concerts later in his jazz career. Peter served as a Raleigh Arts Commissioner and was a dynamic force in the social and cultural Triangle community. He furthered his legacy as an educator in both art and science by continuing to mentor students and colleagues alike through his last months.
Peter was a man that believed in savoring life with friends. His generosity and untiring sense of humor were evident to all he met. He soaked in every sunny moment and relished dining with music in the foreground, science on the mind, and loving wife Ann by his side. A formal celebration of Peter's life will be held in Spring 2021. Memorials in honor of Peter's support of the arts are suggested for the Classical Voice of North Carolina (https://cvnc.org/support.cfm
).
Deep appreciation is felt for the expressions of support and condolence from family, friends, neighbors and colleagues. Special acknowledgement is due to the remarkable caregivers who brought him kindness and compassion daily. Messages of remembrance can be shared at https://www.cremnc.com/obituary/peter-ingram
or posted at http://blog.cvnc.org/2020/11/22/peter-ingram-jazzman-impresario-critic-extraordinaire-rip/#comments
.