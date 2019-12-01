|
Peter Reed Volin
Cary
Peter R. Volin, 72, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Duke University Hospital. He was born in Westchester, NY, the son of Jane Volin and the late Everett Volin. Peter received three Bronze Stars while serving three tours in Vietnam before retiring from the U.S. Army. He graduated with honors from Methodist College in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Following his military career, he managed the GED and ESL Adult Education Program for Fayette County, Georgia for fifteen years.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Faye Volin; daughter, Dr. Jill Volin and husband Ken Cleary; brother, David Volin and wife Mary; brother, Hank Volin and wife Cindi; sister, Laura Cullen and husband Alex; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Smith and wife Thelma. He was blessed with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews that he loved and they loved him. He is survived by Temujin, his beloved dog.
Peter was a gourmet cook specializing in Asian cuisine. He was an avid kayaker and wildlife photographer. His faithful companion Temujin enjoyed kayaking with him. He traveled the world but loved calling North Carolina "home."
Peter composed this final message for his friends and family: "I have asked my daughter to put this on Facebook for me and close my account after one week. So if you're reading this, I have cashed in my chips for the final time. I'm really OK with all this. After leukemia I was given another 21 years. Since my last cancer I've seen my daughter gain new heights in her field of forensic psychiatry and marry a great guy. I've seen my wife become a first-class artist, seen all kinds of wildlife from my kayak and seen the sights from Tibet to Costa Rica. I have lived a very full life. You just couldn't ask for any more than that. Hugs to All."
A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Friday, December 6th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with The Rev. Marshall Jolly officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:45 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina at 1924 Capital Blvd Raleigh, NC 27604. The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 1, 2019