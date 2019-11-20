|
Phetis Irene Jones "Phe" Bradsher
Rolesville
Phetis Irene Jones "Phe" Bradsher, 87, of Rolesville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, surrounded by her family.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 am Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Rolesville Baptist Church, in Rolesville. Interment will follow at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, in Wendell.
Phe was born in Plymouth, NC and was the daughter of Grace and Carlton Jones. The Jones family made their home in Rolesville, NC, where Phe spent her childhood and graduated from Rolesville High School. Phe was predeceased by her husband John C. Bradsher.
Upon graduation, she married the love of her life, John Bradsher. John-John and Phe spent their lives devoted to each other. They were married for 68 years and raised three children. She cherished her beach trips with her sister, Judy. Some of their best memories were spent on the dance floor. They say dancing is the hidden language of the soul, and to watch them glide effortlessly across the floor together, was to understand they were indeed soulmates.
Phe enjoyed a 34-year banking career at Wachovia Bank & Trust and retired as an Assistant Vice-President. Outside of work, she led an active life. She believed in eating healthy, taking her vitamins, and exercising. She completed over 1000 workouts at Curves, water skied in her 70s, danced her way to a gold medal in the NC Senior Games with her North Wake Senior Center Line Dancers, and even hula hooped in her 80s. Phe always looked forward to her annual Florida trip with "the girls," Red Hat Society luncheons, and her "Friday Lunch Bunch" at Rosalini's. In addition, she was a former worthy matron of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of Rolesville Baptist Church.
On behalf of the family, we would like to express our sincere thanks to the special team of women who have cared for Phe. Their level of companionship, care, and love for Mom has been unmatched. To our team of angels—Pat, Donna, Diane, Devra, Michelle, and Seniors Helping Seniors—we truly appreciate the amazing job you've done over the past 18 months.
Phe is survived by her children: Marcia B. Threewitts of Sarasota, FL, Glenn Bradsher (Lou Ann) of Wake Forest, and Christie B. Hill (Tim) of Wake Forest; grandchildren: Lindsey B. Seaby (Greg), Tyler Threewitts (Abby), Laura B. Lloyd (Samuel), Patrick Bradsher (Christi) and Brooks Hill; great-grandchildren: Hayden Threewitts, John Tyler Threewitts, II, Sam Lloyd, Graham Seaby, Bradsher Lloyd and Luke Seaby; sister Judy J. Goodnight (Cecil), sister-in-law, Janie B. Pritchard (Maurice) and numerous special first cousins.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:15 am in the Family Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rolesville Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 185, Rolesville, NC 27571.
A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811
