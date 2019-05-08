|
|
Phil Little
Wendell
Phil Little, 65, of Wendell, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington.
Funeral, Thursday, 7:00 PM, Wilson Memorial Service, followed by visitation.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother.
Phil is survived by his wife, Jan Meares Little; daughter, Adrienne Baker (Chip) of Wilmington; son, Aaron Little (fiancée, Taylor Wilson) of Wendell; granddaughters, Kirsten Weaber and Kelsa Baker; sister, Pam Murphrey (fiancé, Bill Narron) of Stantonsburg; brothers, Mike Little of Clarksville, VA and Terry Little (Victoria) of Charleston, SC.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Roberta Turnmeyer Little; brother, Butch Little and brother-in-law, Ralph Murphrey.
Phil was a graduate of N.C. State University, Raleigh.
Memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006, or www.liverfoundation.org.
Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr N, Wilson, (252) 237-7171, www.wilsonmemorialservice.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 8, 2019