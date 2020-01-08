|
Philip W. Alderks
February 9, 1931 - December 25, 2019
Cary
Philip William Alderks, born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 9, 1931, passed away on Christmas night, Dec. 25, 2019, in Pittsboro NC.
Phil was a kind man, and a loving husband, father and grandfather. His good nature and optimistic outlook on life distinguished and endeared him to those whose lives he touched.
Phil grew up in Wyoming, Ohio, and graduated from Western Reserve Academy in 1949. He attended Carleton College and earned an undergraduate degree in Fine Arts in 1953. While attending Carleton, he met the love of his life, Ann Burridge, and they were married in June 1953. Phil continued his education, attending graduate school at the University of Iowa where he earned a Masters in Fine Arts in 1955.
Phil worked in the profession he loved, as a teacher, throughout his career. Beginning in 1956, he taught Art at St. Louis Country Day School and coached 3 sports, including varsity tennis. During his tenure at CDS, he also was head of lower, middle and upper schools and then served as the Headmaster for four years at CDS. He continued as a school Headmaster at Community School in St. Louis, MO, Carmel Academy in Charlotte, NC and Bollingbrook School in Petersburg, VA. He finished his career as Business Manager and teacher at Christchurch School in Urbanna, VA, retiring in this Chesapeake Bay community.
Phil was an exceptional watercolor painter and painted landscapes, many of which included sailing schooners from the family's past Great Lakes shipping business. He was an excellent tennis player, playing both at Western Reserve Academy, at Carleton, and long after college for recreation. Phil found a lifelong love for sailing with his wife, Ann, first in Wisconsin and later on the Rappahannock River and Chesapeake Bay in their sailboats, Eroica and Fairbairn. He was often joined by family and friends on the water. He loved listening to music, reading books, and spending time with his family.
Phil was dearly loved by his family who survive him: his wife of 66 years, Ann Burridge Alderks; his four children, daughters Claire Miller (John) and Sarah Brown (Michael), sons Randy Alderks (Terrie) and David Alderks (Amy Ballard); grandchildren Carrie Miller (Keirnan Willett), Shannon Miller, Zach Miller (Avery), Chris Brown, Lyell Brown, Jarrett Brown, Alex Alderks, Avery Alderks, and great granddaughter Amelia Claire Willett. He was predeceased by his parents Otto Herman Alderks and Mary Adelman Alderks, and by his brother Frederick Alderks.
The family wishes to thank all the wonderful staff on the Juniper Hall at the Arbor at Galloway Ridge, who took such good care of Phil while he lived there.
A family celebration of Phil's life will be held in February.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 8, 2020