Philip Shope Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip Marcus Shope, Sr.

June 27,1941 - May 12, 2020

Butner

Philip Marcus Shope, Sr., 78, died on May 12, 2020, at his home in Butner, NC. after several months of failing health. He was born June 27, 1941, in Louisburg, NC to the late William Irving Shope and Elizabeth Jane Rucker Shope. He graduated from Sanford High School, and went on to Campbell College where he received a Business Management Degree. His work career began at John Umstead Hospital as the Budget Officer. He left that position to sell real estate and remained there until he became owner of Professional Striping and Sealcoating, Inc., from which he retired October 31, 2019. Philip never met a stranger! He exuded a vibrant, gregarious personality intermingled with charm and "devilish demeanor." He enjoyed woodworking, and excelled in making and gifting beautiful pieces of furniture for his family and friends. He loved wildlife, especially bluebirds, and recently had started building bluebird houses and gifting those. He enjoyed fishing, then inviting friends over to share his success from the fishing venture. Finally, he was a gifted golfer and won many local tournaments. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Faye Shope. Survivng are his two sons: Philip Marcus (Marc) Shope, Jr. (Wendy) of Raleigh and William Corbett Shope (Mary) of Cary; his grandchildren: Lindsey, Sarah, Landri, and Ryan; his stepsons: Arnold Wyrick (Kathy) of Mebane) and Brad Wyrick (Lois) of Hillsborough, and his step-grandson, Ruffin Wyrick. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Shope, of Greensboro, and his sister, Cynthia McTyre, of South Hill, Virginia. Philip is also survived by his "doggie-daughter Maggie Sue", who he adored. Due to the Covid19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held later.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved