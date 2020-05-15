Philip Marcus Shope, Sr.



June 27,1941 - May 12, 2020



Butner



Philip Marcus Shope, Sr., 78, died on May 12, 2020, at his home in Butner, NC. after several months of failing health. He was born June 27, 1941, in Louisburg, NC to the late William Irving Shope and Elizabeth Jane Rucker Shope. He graduated from Sanford High School, and went on to Campbell College where he received a Business Management Degree. His work career began at John Umstead Hospital as the Budget Officer. He left that position to sell real estate and remained there until he became owner of Professional Striping and Sealcoating, Inc., from which he retired October 31, 2019. Philip never met a stranger! He exuded a vibrant, gregarious personality intermingled with charm and "devilish demeanor." He enjoyed woodworking, and excelled in making and gifting beautiful pieces of furniture for his family and friends. He loved wildlife, especially bluebirds, and recently had started building bluebird houses and gifting those. He enjoyed fishing, then inviting friends over to share his success from the fishing venture. Finally, he was a gifted golfer and won many local tournaments. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Faye Shope. Survivng are his two sons: Philip Marcus (Marc) Shope, Jr. (Wendy) of Raleigh and William Corbett Shope (Mary) of Cary; his grandchildren: Lindsey, Sarah, Landri, and Ryan; his stepsons: Arnold Wyrick (Kathy) of Mebane) and Brad Wyrick (Lois) of Hillsborough, and his step-grandson, Ruffin Wyrick. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Shope, of Greensboro, and his sister, Cynthia McTyre, of South Hill, Virginia. Philip is also survived by his "doggie-daughter Maggie Sue", who he adored. Due to the Covid19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held later.



