|
|
Sgt. Phillip A. Barden
May 5, 1959 - May 20, 2019
Germany
Phil passed away on May 20,2019.
Phil was very athletic and loved all sports, and his dogs
He is survived by his spouse Sandra Byerly Barden and his dogs Cotton & Lady of the home. Son Daniel Mateja of Ulm, Germany. Special Sister in law Lynn (Boyfriend Jimmy) . 5 Nephews, 6 Great Nephews and 2 Great Nieces. 2 Aunts, 1 Uncle, many Cousins & Extended Family.
He was preceded in death by (Ada ) , (Frank Sr) ,(Frank Jr.)
In lieu of Flowers Make Donations to Patriots Paws for service dogs (https://patriotpaws.org/donate/)
Memorial Service will be held 6-7-19 (12pm) at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3414 N Shiloh Rd, Garner N.C .
27529 Condolences Creamation Society Of NC https://www.cremationsocietync.com/
Published in The News & Observer on June 7, 2019