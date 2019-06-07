Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
3414 N Shiloh Rd,
Garner, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Barden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip A. Barden


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phillip A. Barden Obituary
Sgt. Phillip A. Barden

May 5, 1959 - May 20, 2019

Germany

Phil passed away on May 20,2019.

Phil was very athletic and loved all sports, and his dogs

He is survived by his spouse Sandra Byerly Barden and his dogs Cotton & Lady of the home. Son Daniel Mateja of Ulm, Germany. Special Sister in law Lynn (Boyfriend Jimmy) . 5 Nephews, 6 Great Nephews and 2 Great Nieces. 2 Aunts, 1 Uncle, many Cousins & Extended Family.

He was preceded in death by (Ada ) , (Frank Sr) ,(Frank Jr.)

In lieu of Flowers Make Donations to Patriots Paws for service dogs (https://patriotpaws.org/donate/)

Memorial Service will be held 6-7-19 (12pm) at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3414 N Shiloh Rd, Garner N.C .

27529 Condolences Creamation Society Of NC https://www.cremationsocietync.com/
Published in The News & Observer on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
Download Now