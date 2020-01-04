|
|
Phillip Lee Doss
Raleigh
Mr. Phillip Lee Doss, 77, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Hospice Home. Mr. Doss, affectionately known as "Peepop", was born on November 24, 1942 in Lynchburg, VA, son of the late Floyd Doss and Doris Doss.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Nancy Walton Doss. Survivors include his two daughters, Virginia Brewer (Gary) of Greensboro, NC, and Susan Parrish (Bobby) of Four Oaks, NC; his son, John Shannon Doss of Supply, NC; and his eight grandchildren, Joseph and Zachary Doss, Jackson and Maegan Parrish, Megan Jones, and Merritt, Claudia, and Holden Brewer.
A private service will be held at a later date at Mt. Rainier National Park
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to William M. Dunlap Center for Caring (Hospice Home), 200 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, transitionslifecare.org/donate.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 4, 2020