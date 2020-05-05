Phillip Scott LaGow



April 1, 1989 - April 25, 2020



Ft. Meyers, Florida



Phillip Scott LaGow was born in Freeport NY April 1, 1989. He is predeceased by his parents Deborah and Peter LaGow of Raleigh, NC. Phil was an adventurous spirit who would follow his passion for the mechanics of how things worked all the while staying near his first love, the coast. Phil grew up waterfront on Long Island and learned his appreciation for the water early on from boat life and all the opportunities for fun it provided. A curious soul who was always searching for the how whether it be while in Raleigh, NC, Loma Mar CA, Wilmington NC and lastly Ft Meyers FL. He is survived by his older siblings, Michael LaGow and Ashley Bunting of Raleigh, NC and Kaitlin LaGow Russ and David Russ of Wilmington, NC, Peter LaGow and Stephen Tackney of Washington DC and Christopher and Charity LaGow of Marriottsville, Md. in addition to his 10 nephews and nieces.



A remembrance of life service will be held at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens, Wake Forest at a later date.



