Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
103 W. Franklin Street
Louisburg, NC 27549
(919) 496-4191
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Baptist Tabernacle Church
Wendell, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Driver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Scott Driver

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phillip Scott Driver Obituary
Phillip Scott Driver

48

ZEBULON

ZEBULON – Phillip Scott Driver 48, of California, formerly of Zebulon, died April 15. He was a graduate of Smithfield Selma High School, class of 1988 and worked in Accounting.

A memorial service will be held 2 pm, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Baptist Tabernacle Church in Wendell. Private family inurnment will be in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by his husband, David Wang; daughter, Hannah Driver and fiancé Nic; parents, Phil and Becky Driver; maternal grandmother, Margaret Waddell; brother, Matt Driver and wife, Amanda; nephew Jordan Driver.

In lieu of flowers the memorials may be made to .

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 – 1:45 pm in the fellowship hall.

Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Louisburg.

www.stricklandfuneralhome.net
Published in The News & Observer on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now