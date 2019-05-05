|
|
Phillip Scott Driver
48
ZEBULON
ZEBULON – Phillip Scott Driver 48, of California, formerly of Zebulon, died April 15. He was a graduate of Smithfield Selma High School, class of 1988 and worked in Accounting.
A memorial service will be held 2 pm, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Baptist Tabernacle Church in Wendell. Private family inurnment will be in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his husband, David Wang; daughter, Hannah Driver and fiancé Nic; parents, Phil and Becky Driver; maternal grandmother, Margaret Waddell; brother, Matt Driver and wife, Amanda; nephew Jordan Driver.
In lieu of flowers the memorials may be made to .
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 – 1:45 pm in the fellowship hall.
Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Louisburg.
www.stricklandfuneralhome.net
Published in The News & Observer on May 5, 2019