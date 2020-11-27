1/1
Phillip Shehdan
1927 - 2020
May 16, 1927 - November 22, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Phillip Louis Shehdan, 93, a lifelong resident of Raleigh, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones at his residence.
On May 16, 1927, Phil was born to the late Beshara and Serina (Hakeem) Shehdan.
Phil is preceded in death by sisters Evelyn Smith, Teresa Roberts, brother Fred Shehdan, and five step-siblings.
Phil is survived by his loving wife, Bertie of 61 years; sons, Phillip Shehdan, Jr. (Jill), David Shehdan (Anne); grandchildren; Phillip (Trey) Shehdan III (Elisha), Chad Shehdan (fiancé, Mari), Grace Anne Shehdan, and four great-grandchildren, Avery Ruth, Savanna, Lucas, and Max. He is also survived by a sister, Vicky Varner, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Saint Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church, 600 Mt. Vernon Church Rd., Raleigh, NC 27614. Burial to immediately follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27603.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Phil's honor to Saint Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church or Transitions Lifecare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
The family welcomes all who are comfortable to attend Phil's Mass. There will be limited seating, and the family requests attendees follow social distancing and mask-wearing protocols in place due to COVID-19. The Mass will be live-streamed via Facebook Live at Facebook.com/st.sharbel.ral.nc.
A celebration of Phil's life will also be planned at a later date. Services are being arranged by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home.



Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Saint Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church
November 24, 2020
Dear Bertie,
My deepest sadness and sympathy to you and your family.
May the richest peace and blessings of the Lord guide you through all the days to come.
He will always be kindly remembered .
ELLEN Honeycutt House
ELLEN H. House
Friend
