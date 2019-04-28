Dr. Phillip W. "Phil" Taylor, Sr.



Littleton



Dr. Phillip W. "Phil" Taylor, Sr., 94, died Wednesday, April 25, 2019.



He was the son of the late John Richard Taylor and Sadie Wynne Taylor. He was preceded in death by brothers, Marvin F Taylor and James R. Taylor.



Dr. Taylor is survived by his wife, Joyce Williams Taylor and family of Littleton, NC; sons, Phillip W. Taylor, Jr. and family of Charlottesville, VA, Richard M. Taylor and family of Boca Raton, FL.



Dr. Taylor was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during WWII. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday school for over 40 years. A graduate of Aurelian Springs High School, Dr. Taylor got his undergraduate and doctorate degrees from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC.



He was the founder of Halifax Community College in Weldon, NC, serving as president from 1968 to 1988.



Funeral service for Dr. Taylor will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 136 Calvary Church Rd., Littleton, NC. Burial will be in the church cemetery, followed by visitation and a reception in the Fellowship Hall.



Memorial contributions to Dr. Taylor can be made to Halifax Community College, 100 College Dr., Weldon, NC 27890. Online condolences: hockadayfs.com



Arrangements by Hockaday Funeral & Cremation, Roanoke Rapids, NC. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 28, 2019