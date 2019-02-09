Phyllis Moore Waller



January 1, 1927 - February 7, 2019



Raleigh



Phyllis Moore Waller died early Thursday morning due to declining health.



She is survived by her sister Eleanor Mckay of Nevada, three children, David Waller, Donna Downey and Debbie Meacomes and husband Jonny. Waller is also survived by four grandchildren, Daniel Kitto (Wife C.J.), Ryan Downey (Wife Josette), Megan Dunston (Husband Gabriel), and Blair Wallace (Husband Carl), and three great grandchildren, Michelle Downey, Ivy Dunston and Breydan Kitto. Waller was preceded in death by Husband of 69 years Harvey Frederick Waller her parents Hubert Skinner Moore and Ethel Short Moore and her sisters Dandy, Becky, Bernice and Margaret.



Born in Washington DC and raised in Greenville NC as one of 6 children Mrs. Waller took it upon herself as a young woman to get training as a nurse at a time when women working professionally outside the home was quite uncommon. Over the course of her career, she found her way into psychiatric nursing where she worked at numerous facilities in Raleigh including Wake Medical Center's Ashby Hall and later Holly Hill Hospital in Raleigh NC. Phyllis's decision to become a nurse at a young age had effects on multiple generations. Her example inspired her daughter to follow her into nursing who in turn lead her granddaughter to do the same. Countless lives have been impacted by her decision work.



Waller was a founding member of the Longview Baptist Church community in Raleigh along with her husband's the recently passed Fred Waller. She served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher for over 30 years and sang in the choir up until her health declined to a point where she was unable.



Known for a sense of humor and sense of hospitality Phyllis threw legendary parties and with the life of any she attended. She hosted large family gatherings including annual Christmas Eve celebrations well into her late seventies where guests feasted on her secret recipe vegetable soup and Angel Soft and biscuits. Never at a loss for words Miss Waller was always there for family and friends providing both advice and tough truths. Her spirit will live on through shared stories and memories as will the sense of service.



Funeral services for Mrs. Waller will be held at Monday February 11th at Montlawn Memorial Park Funeral Home in Raleigh NC. Visitation will be from 11-12 followed by the funeral and burial immediately afterwards. Dr. Randy McKinney, Pastor of Longview Baptist Church will officiate.



In lieu of flowers please send constitutions to Longview Baptist Church 2308 N New Hope Rd, Raleigh, NC 27604. Published in The News & Observer from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019