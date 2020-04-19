|
Phyllis Cross Barnwell
November 4, 1931 - April 8, 2020
Charlotte
Phyllis Cross Barnwell passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 in Charlotte, NC at the age of 88.
She lived more than 4 decades in North Carolina, primarily in Raleigh having relocated to Charlotte 3 years ago to be near family.
Born Nov. 4, 1931 in St. Petersburg, FL, the daughter of the late Marie and Calvin Cross Sr. grew up in Norwalk, CT. A retired office administrator, she worked for years as an executive in New York, NY before marrying and moving south.
An active member of the Church of the Nativity in Raleigh and in Raleigh civic affairs, she was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Barnwell and her son, Timothy D. Barnwell. She was also preceded in death by sister Lucille Walker and brother Calvin C. Cross, Jr. She is survived by sister Pamela C. Ancrum and her husband Ronald of Charlotte along with several nieces, nephews and numerous cousins.
Due to the current health crisis, a funeral service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date, coordinated by the Church of the Nativity in Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 19, 2020