Phyllis Conrad Otto
Chapel Hill
Phyllis Conrad Otto, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, gardener and friend, passed away on December 13, 2019. Phyllis was born to a farming family in Arkansas City, Kansas on September 8, 1927. After spending her early childhood in Kansas, the Conrads went on to farm in Oklahoma where Phyllis attended college. She earned a B.A. from Oklahoma State University, where she met her future husband, John Otto. After teaching school and working in business, she and John married and moved to Raleigh where John worked for Westinghouse. They raised two daughters and attended church at Our Lady of Lourdes.
Always devoted to learning, Phyllis returned to school at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to earn a Masters in Library Science. She worked in the public schools and at a business college library. Phyllis loved birds and flowers and all that is gentle in nature. On a walk in the woods or on the beach, she could name each tree and shell. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her kindness.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Otto and Elaine Burgwyn-Bailes, sons-in law Jeffrey Frey and Mark Bailes, grandchildren Harry Frey and Hannah Burgwyn, siblings Lois Burkholder, Anna Lee Jordan and Orville Conrad and her beloved nieces, nephews and in-laws.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Phyllis' memory to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology at birds.cornell.edu.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 18, 2019