Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Francis United Methodist Church
Phyllis Ferguson


1928 - 2019
Raleigh

Phyllis Ann "Dinky" Parker (Perkins) Ferguson, was born to Hazel and Walter Parker on April 12, 1928, in Copan, Oklahoma. She grew up in Pampa, Texas, taught second grade in Amarillo, Texas and was a Special Education Administrator in Gainesville, Florida, and College Station, Texas. In 2008 she moved to Cary, North Carolina, where she lived at Woodland Terrace and later at Hillcrest Health and Rehab of Raleigh.

Dinky was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Leroy Parker, and her husbands, Dr. Raymond Price Perkins and Clancy Carlisle Ferguson. She is survived by her three daughters, Jorja (Bill) Davis of Marietta, Georgia; Kelli (John) Rushing of Cary, North Carolina; and Shannon (Gerald) Drew of Belton, Texas and by four stepchildren, seven grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

There will be a Service of Death and Resurrection at St. Francis United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on November 22, 2019. Interment in College Station City Cemetery, Texas will occur next spring. In lieu of flowers, Phyllis requested gifts be made to St. Francis United Methodist Church, Cary, North Carolina.

Full obituary may be viewed at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 19, 2019
