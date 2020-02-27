Home

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Jean Coats


1944 - 2020
Phyllis Jean Coats

July 26, 1944 - February 25, 2020

Angier

Phyllis Jean Coats, 75, passed away Tuesday at Universal Healthcare in Lillington. A native of Harnett County, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Rachel Morris Coats. Phyllis was a cheerleader and a member of the Beta Club at Angier High School before going on to graduate from Campbell College with a Bachelors in Sociology. In her younger years she was an active member of Angier Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home Chapel, Angier. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Lakeside Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Coats is survived by her brother, Morris Coats of Angier; and several special cousins.

Condolences to the family may be made at bryanleefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 27, 2020
