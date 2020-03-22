|
Phyllis Jean Hoerr Johnson
July 13, 1930 - March 16, 2020
Raleigh
Phyllis Jean Hoerr Johnson passed away on March 16, 2020 at Springmoor's Stewart Health Center.
Phyllis, the fifth daughter of Sophie and Philipp Jacob Hoerr, was born on July 13, 1930, in Peoria, Illinois. She was delivered into this world by her father when the doctor was unable to make it to the house on time. She was named after her father with the assumption she was her parents' last child, but five years later her dear brother Max was born.
Phyllis attended Woodruff High School in Peoria IL and then received a BS in Journalism from University of Illinois. Her first job was editor of the weekly employee publication of Central Illinois Light Company in Peoria. While working there she met her future husband, Elmer Johnson. Phyllis and Elmer were married in Peoria on March 24, 1955-- the anniversary date of both Phyllis' parents and her grandparents.
Phyllis and Elmer moved to Pittsburgh PA in 1957, and in 1962 the family moved to St. Louis MO. In 1967 the family moved to Raleigh, where they continued to reside for fifty-three years.
When her children were in middle school and high school, Phyllis began working at St. Mark's Episcopal Church as the church secretary. From 1978-1990 she worked at Olson Management Group, an association management company. She became Publications Director and Editor, responsible for the journals and other publications of 22 international, national, regional, and state associations. Phyllis was the primary writer or editor for a number of those publications. She was especially proud of originating the newsletter of the American Society of Echocardiography which grew into the journal Echocardiography.
Pullen Memorial Baptist Church was an integral part of Phyllis' life and she was a dedicated member for over 50 years. She was President of Pullen Mission Women, American Baptist Churches Committee, and several other committees. Her work at Pullen also led to such positions as the Communications Chair of both the Raleigh/Wake County and North Carolina units of Church Women United, and she was named Valiant Woman of that organization. She was a member of the Board of Directors of the Wake County YWCA and served as secretary. She was a member of the PEO sisterhood.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years Elmer M. Johnson; her children Nathan Johnson (Retno), Jakarta, Indonesia; Kenneth Johnson (Jo Joyce), Wallburg NC; and Ann Johnson (Bob Stewart), Arlington VA; her grandchildren Hanah Johnson (Zani Doumbia), Cambridge MA; Aaron Johnson, Chicago IL; Jakob Johnson, Wallburg NC; and Nellie Stewart, Arlington VA; her sister Shirley Gorenz and brother Max Hoerr both of Peoria IL and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters Geraldine (Clarence) Peters, Morton IL; Bernice (Carl) Stahl, Mt. Pulaski IL, and Marjorie (Wade) Fehr, Peoria IL.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Pullen Memorial Baptist Church designated for Pullen Mission Women. Condolences for the family may be left at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 22, 2020